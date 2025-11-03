AI's San Francisco-Delhi plane diverted to Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar following tech issue

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A Delhi-bound Air India plane from San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia due to a suspected technical issue on Monday.

Air India said the aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing necessary checks.

"AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route," the airline said in a statement.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight.

"The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity," the airline said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane were not disclosed. PTI RAM IAS TRB