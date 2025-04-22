AISATS sets up logistics park at Bengaluru airport with Rs 200 crore investment

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) on Tuesday inaugurated its logistics park, constructed with an investment of Rs 200 crore, at the Bengaluru airport.

AISATS is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore-based SATS Ltd, a leading provider of air cargo handling and airline catering services.

One of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India, AISATS BLR Logistics Park at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) is spread across eight acres and constructed with an investment of Rs 200 crore, according to a release.

The logistics park is a cluster of three distinct buildings, including a two-level main warehouse offering more than 2,40,000 square feet of warehousing space, designed to serve the freight forwarders, express courier operators and logistics players, it said.

There is also a 11,000 square feet public bonded warehouse to allow importers and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to securely store and manage their cargo shipments under customs band.

The release said the logistics park also offers an office block with 24,000 square feet of space for customs house agents, logistics companies and other support services.

AISATS will also provide trucking services for seamless movement of cargo between the logistics park and the airport's cargo terminals.