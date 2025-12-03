AISATS starts operations at Cochin airport

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Airport services management firm AISATS on Wednesday said it has commenced full-scale ground handling operations at Cochin International Airport.

The expansion of its national footprint would allow the company to support its airline customers, starting with Batik Air and Thai Lion Air, and all other international and domestic carriers planning to fly through this key aviation hub, Air India-SATS Airport Services said.

With plans to scale its manpower as traffic grows, AISATS has deployed an initial team of 150 trained professionals at its second station in Kerala and the 8th airport across India.

"Our entry into Kochi marks a significant step in the company's commitment to supporting India's fast-evolving aviation landscape. Kerala continues to witness strong growth in passenger movement, cargo demand, and global connectivity, and Kochi stands at the centre of this transformation with its strong connectivity, especially with Gulf and Southeast Asian markets," said Ramanathan Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer at AISATS.

With over 28 airlines operating at the airport, nearly 60,000 tonnes of cargo handled, and more than 10 million passengers recorded in FY24, Kochi represents a high-potential market where the need for efficient, technology-driven, and safety-focused ground operations is rapidly increasing, the company said.

AISATS' expansion into Kochi comes at a time when India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with Kerala playing an increasingly strategic role in the Gulf-India-Southeast Asia air corridor, the company said.

"The core of CIAL's operations lies in its focus on efficient passenger handling and delivering services on par with international standards. This collaboration will contribute to Kerala's aviation growth, open up new employment opportunities and keep CIAL among India's most efficient and passenger-friendly airports," said S Suhas, Managing Director at CIAL.