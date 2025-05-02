AISTA urges govt to revise sugar MSP, ethanol prices amid rising production costs

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Sugar trade body AISTA on Friday urged the government to revise the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar, and ethanol rates in view of rising production costs and economic pressure faced by sugar mills.

The MSP of sugar remains unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019. Even the ex-mill price of ethanol made from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses has been kept unchanged at Rs 65.60 per litre and Rs 60.70 per litre, respectively, since 2023-24.

But the sugarcane support price or fair and remunerative price (FRP) has been increased every year. It has been increased by Rs 15 to Rs 355 per quintal for the upcoming 2025-26 season beginning October.

"It is, therefore, important to revise the MSP of sugar and ethanol prices to align them with the prevailing cost of production in the interest of farmers, consumers, the ethanol programme, and financial institutions who have also invested heavily in the sugar industry," All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) Chairman Praful Vithalani said in a statement.

He said that the FRP is now 105.2 per cent of the cost of sugarcane production. The increment in FRP has maintained the status of sugarcane as the most remunerative crop. However, the financial viability of the processing industry is equally critical.

Without a sustainable operating environment, many sugar units may face financial distress, plunge into sickness and could impact the payment of remunerative price of sugarcane to the farmers, he added.

According to AISTA, the FRP for sugarcane has been increased by 29 per cent (including the latest hike) since 2019. The mills in states like UP that fix State Advice Price (SAP) have to bear a much higher cost of sugarcane.

Additionally, input costs including wages, chemicals, transportation, packing materials etc, have seen a significant increase over the past six years, it said and added that the alignment of the MSP of sugar with the current costs, therefore, is of paramount importance.

"Failure to do so will render operations unremunerative and can cripple the industry's health to the detriment of farmers and consumers and overall economy," it said.

On ethanol prices, AISTA emphasised that "the unremunerative ethanol pricing may jeopardise the nation's ethanol blending programme, crippling the financial viability of sugar mills which have invested heavily in distillation capacity." This may burden the industry with unsold sugar inventories, particularly when sugar production is expected to be steady in sugar season 2025-26.

It is pertinent to highlight that global sugar prices have seen a decline. According to the World Bank's estimate, the commodity prices are set to decline steeply, which will render exports unviable, it said.