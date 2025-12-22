AITUC demands trade union rights for ISRO workers

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Workers' union AITUC on Monday demanded trade union rights for employees of ISRO.

"The various establishments under the Department of Space / ISRO are basically 'Industry' in accordance with the Supreme Court Judgement delivered on February 21, 1978, in the case relating to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board," AITUC said in a statement.

It said the Government of India exempted the Organisation under ISRO from the definition of Industry and Trade Union Rights were denied to them.

Instead they were asked to form Service Associations and get recognised under the CCS (RSA) Rules 1993.

AITUC urges upon the Government of India to withdraw the orders issued by the Department of Space denying the right to form Associations or Unions by the employees of ISRO. AITUC also demands to withdraw the Industrial Relation Code 2020, which is having provisions against the Constitution of India, Supreme Court Judgments and the interest of the workers.

AITUC stands fully with the employees of Defence Research, Atomic Energy and Space in fighting for their Constitutional Right. PTI ABI ABI DR DR