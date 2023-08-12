AIX Connect plane suffers windshield crack due to bird hit

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) An AIX Connect plane suffered a windshield crack due to a bird strike and returned to the national capital on Friday night, according to an official.

AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, was operating the flight from Delhi to Surat.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft has been grounded.

“AIX Connect aircraft VT-NAG, operating from Delhi to Surat, landed back in Delhi after suffering a windshield crack caused by a bird strike," the spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The airline is getting merged with Air India Express and both carriers are part of the Air India group. PTI RAM DRR