Ajanta Pharma net profit rises 4% to Rs 255 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi: Ajanta Pharma on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 255 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by robust sales of branded generics.

The Mumbai-based drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 246 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,303 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 1,145 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company's sales of branded generics in India, Asia and Africa climbed by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 941 crore in the April-June quarter this fiscal.

Sales of generics in the US market stood at Rs 310 crore in the June quarter, a growth of 36 per cent year-on-year, as against Rs 228 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of the company ended 0.99 per cent down at Rs 2,753.65 apiece on the BSE.