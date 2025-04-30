Ajanta Pharma Q4 net up 11% at Rs 225 cr

New Delhi: Ajanta Pharma on Wednesday said its profit after tax increased by 11 per cent year on year to Rs 225 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, aided by higher sales.

The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 203 crore for the January -March quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 1,054 crore in the year-ago period, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal, the company said its PAT rose to Rs 920 crore as against Rs 816 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,648 crore as against Rs 4,209 crore in 2023-24.

The company said its board re-appointed Madhusudan B. Agrawal as Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the company for a term of five years with effect from April 1, 2025.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 2.65 percent down at Rs 2,691.90 apiece on BSE.