Ajax Engineering net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Ajax Engineering has posted a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 38 crore in the December quarter, impacted by a drop in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 68 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations also fell 21 per cent to Rs 434 crore in the third quarter from Rs 548 crore in the same period a year ago.

Ajax Engineering is a concreting equipment manufacturer. PTI ABI DRR