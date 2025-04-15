Ajay Bhushan Pandey takes charge as Vice President at AIIB

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Former Finance Secretary and NFRA Chairperson Ajay Bhushan Pandey has taken charge as Vice President of Investment Solutions at the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Pandey will oversee three key departments -- the Sectors, Themes, and Finance Solutions Department (STF), the Sustainability and Fiduciary Solutions Department (SFD) and the Portfolio Management Department (PMD), according to an update on the AIIB website.

Last month, he retired as the Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority. He had also served as Finance Secretary and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO, among other positions.

"Prior to joining AIIB in April 2025, he served in prominent leadership roles within the Government of India for over three decades. He played a pivotal role in shaping India’s digital and financial infrastructure through transformative initiatives, such as Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), and the National Infrastructure Pipeline," as per his profile on the AIIB website.

Pandey holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota, USA, and a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.