Ajay Devgn-led Prismix Studios, Get Set Learn collaborate to make educational videos

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Actor Ajay Devgn-led Prismix Studios and edtech firm Get Set Learn have joined hands to create educational video content for K12 students, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the 21st-century skills through story telling videos that will highlight real-world scenarios where human skills come into play.

"We've always believed that stories have the power to inspire change, and this partnership allows us to educate and empower learners across schools," Devgn said.

Prismix Studios is co-founded by actor-entrepreneur Chief Executive Officer Vatsal Sheth, Chief Creative Officer Sahil Nayar and Chief Business Officer  Danish Devgn.

"Students today learn differently, they crave content that is relatable, short, and emotionally compelling.With GSL's deep understanding of learners and our storytelling capabilities powered by AI, we're designing content that doesn't just inform but also gives them a perspective," Sheth said.

Both entities will co-create multilingual content.

The collaboration between the edtech startup and Prismix Studios will produce short videos that are emotionally resonant and pedagogically sound, the statement said "At Get Set Learn, we are committed to building the bridge between future skills and current classroom experiences," Get Set Learn Co-Founder and CEO Ameet Zaverii said. PTI PRS ANU ANU