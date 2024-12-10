Ajay Seth given additional charge of Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth was on Tuesday given the additional charge of the Revenue department with immediate effect, a government order said.

Seth was given the dual role after the government on Monday appointed serving Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra will take charge of the RBI for three years with effect from December 11.

The government order said: "Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Ajay Seth Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier." A 1987 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, Seth has been the secretary in the department of economic affairs since April 2021.

Seth holds B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA. He has over three decades of experience in the domains of public finance and social sector administration dealing with matters related to budget, tax policy, foreign investments, bilateral and multilateral financial cooperation, development financing, and public-private-partnerships. PTI JD HVA