Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Former Finance Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday assumed charge as the Chairman of insurance sector regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(Irdai).

Seth, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre, retired as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in June after a four-year-long stint.

Seth has assumed the charge of Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on September 1, 2025, the regulator said in a statement.

Irdai is entrusted with the task of protecting the interests of insurance policyholders and bringing about speedy and orderly growth of the insurance industry (including annuity and superannuation payments), for the benefit of the common man and providing long-term funds for accelerating growth of the economy.

It also helps promote fairness, transparency and orderly conduct in financial market dealings with insurance and build a reliable management information system to enforce high standards of financial soundness among market players. PTI DP BAL BAL