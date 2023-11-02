AJIO plans to invest, scale up 100 D2C fashion startups

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Lifestyle and fashion e-commerce firm AJIO plans to invest in and scale up the next 100 fashion direct-to-customer startups, the company said on Thursday.

The firm will make available products of Indian fashion and lifestyle startups on its new D2C-focused digital store AJIOGRAM on the AJIO platform.

The company also plans to onboard 200 exclusive Indian fashion and lifestyle D2C brands by next year on AJIOGRAM, according to a company statement.

AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair said that over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion.

"AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging AJIO's seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India," Nair said in a statement.

AJIOGRAM will include exclusive homegrown D2C brands across men's and women's clothing, footwear and accessories.

"AJIO will invest and provide end-to-end support to help scale these brands," the statement said.

The company will assist and offer dedicated support to the D2C brands to scale and achieve their strategic revenue growth.

Top brands available exclusively on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRA Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, Midnight Angels By PC etc. PTI PRS SHW ANU ANU