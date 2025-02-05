Ajit Pawar assures funds for beautification of roads in Latur city's main trading hub

Latur, Feb 5 (PTI) Recognizing Ganjgolai as a historic landmark of Latur city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced that funds will be allocated for the beautification of roads connecting this iconic site.

Pawar, who is also the Minister for Finance and Planning, directed officials to present a detailed plan for the project related to Ganjgolai, a circular shaped structure which has emerged as the main commercial and trade centre of this city in central Maharashtra.

The deputy CM made these remarks during a state-level meeting on the District Annual Plan for 2025-26, where he also assured efforts to secure additional funds beyond the approved district allocation for Latur's development.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, was attended by Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Sanjay Bansode and senior officials.

Pawar emphasized that the beautification plan should respect the historical significance of Ganjgolai and enhance its heritage value while maintaining architectural harmony.

He stressed the need for measures to ensure cleanliness in Latur city and surrounding areas, calling for coordinated efforts to provide better civic amenities to residents.

During the meeting, the deputy CM reviewed the Latur Zilla Parishad (ZP)'s 'Balantvida' initiative, which provides essential kits for pregnant women.

He praised the initiative and instructed officials to ensure the distribution of high quality items to eligible and needy beneficiaries.

District Guardian Minister Bhosale highlighted the frequent breakdowns of power transformers in Latur due to increased load and demanded funds to enhance their capacity.

Minister of State for Finance and Planning Jaiswal directed the ZP and the Latur Municipal Corporation to collaborate on sanitation efforts in villages adjacent to the civic limits.

The meeting discussed a range of key issues, including healthcare, infrastructure, sanitation, agriculture-related services, animal husbandry, school and Anganwadi buildings, and the crematorium in rural areas.

Cooperation Minister Patil and MLA Bansode presented various district-level demands, while District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge provided an update on the funds utilized under the 2024-25 plan and the proposed projects for the next fiscal. PTI COR RSY