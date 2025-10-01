Ajit Pawar calls for joint efforts with Germany to enhance cooperation

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday stressed the need for a joint steering committee with Germany to enhance cooperation in the field of green energy, education and culture.

A delegation led by the Consul General of Germany paid a courtesy call to Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House, an official statement said.

The meeting reviewed ongoing Maharashtra-Germany cooperation projects, progress in the Maharashtra-Baden-Württemberg partnership, agreements on skill migration and vocational training, as well as initiatives related to language training and other subjects.

The German delegation included Consul General Christoph Hallier and the Deputy Consul General.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar emphasised the need to establish a Maharashtra-Germany Joint Steering Committee to enhance cooperation in the fields of green energy, sustainable mobility, smart cities, research and startup ecosystems, higher education exchange, and cultural relations in the coming years.

Pawar further assured that the Maharashtra government will extend all necessary support to resolve challenges faced by German entrepreneurs investing in the state. He also highlighted the need to create more employment opportunities in Germany for Maharashtra's youth and drew attention to the issues faced by Indian students pursuing education in Germany.

He expressed confidence that this cooperation would bring advanced technology, skill development, employment generation, and foreign investment to Maharashtra, while Germany would gain a reliable partnership and access to new markets. PTI MR GK