Ajithkumar Kesavan appointed as Head of Grid Automation business of Hitachi Energy

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Hitachi Energy on Thursday said Ajithkumar Kesavan has been appointed as Head of Grid Automation business of the company with effect from October 4, 2023.

Advertisment

Kesavan joins Hitachi Energy from Lucy Electric, Mumbai where he was Executive Director and member of the board of directors, it said in a BSE filing.

He has over 21 years of experience in spearheading the entire strategic business functions, establishing manufacturing facilities, and production operations planning.

He brings expertise in sales and marketing, business development and profit/loss management. Kesavan holds a bachelor's degree in engineering.

Advertisment

The company also announced appointment of Neha Ahluwalia as Head of Human Resources function of the company with effect from October 18, 2023.

Ahluwalia joins Hitachi Energy from ABB where she worked for over 15 years with responsibilities ranging from HR Business Partner to Global HR leadership roles.

She has over 17 years of experience spanning across HR functions, including talent development, organizational culture, diversity and inclusion, and strategic workforce planning.

She holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's in human resource. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU