Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q2 profit down 14pc to Rs 30.37cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.37 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 221.01 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 204.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board also approved sub-division / split of the existing 1 equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, into 5 shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.