Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q2 profit down 34pc to Rs 22.53 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22.53 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 34.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 147.59 crore during the July-September period of 2023-24 from Rs 187.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India is developing many housing projects mainly in Mumbai. PTI MJH MJH MR