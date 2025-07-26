Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 profit rises 22% to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has reported 22 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.28 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 259.62 crore in April-June 2025-26 from Rs 196.15 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2025-26 fiscal year, Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra had posted a net profit of Rs 125.95 crore over a total income of Rs 753.05 crore. The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.