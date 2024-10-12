Ajmera Realty & Infra Q2 sale bookings up 1% to Rs 254 cr

New Delhi: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd's sale bookings grew marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 254 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year on strong demand for residential properties.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 252 crore in the year-ago period.

The sale bookings rose 18 per cent to Rs 560 crore during April-September period of 2024-25 from Rs 476 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.