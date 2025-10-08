Ajmera Realty & Infra Q2 sales bookings jump nearly three-fold to Rs 720cr

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has posted a nearly three times jump in sales bookings to Rs 720 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 254 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first half of this fiscal, the sales bookings rose 48 per cent to Rs 828 crore from Rs 560 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading developers in the country. PTI MJH HVA