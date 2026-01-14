Ajmera Realty & Infra Q3 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 603 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd's sales bookings jumped more than two-fold to Rs 603 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on better demand for its housing properties.

Its sales bookings were at Rs 270 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales volume grew by 59 per cent to 2,62,975 square feet from 1,65,116 square feet, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose 72 per cent to Rs 1,431 crore from Rs 830 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs of Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd, said: "We have achieved strong performance in the quarter, achieving 2x growth in both sales and collections for Q3. This success validates our asset-light strategy and our capability to expand into new micro-markets." "Having already secured Rs 1,431 crore in sales, we have exceeded our required run-rate and remain confident of outperforming our yearly guidance of Rs 1,600 crore," he said.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.