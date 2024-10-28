Ajmera Realty Q2 profit up 57 pc to Rs 35.35 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has raised Rs 225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW