Ajmera Realty Q2 sales bookings up 52 pc to Rs 252 crore

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent increase in sale bookings during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its sale bookings reached Rs 252 crore due to the strong housing demand.

Advertisment

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 166 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based company informed that its sales bookings rose 51 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in volume terms to 1,20,787 square feet from 79,976 square feet in the year-ago period.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said, "During Q2 FY24, the thrust on pre-sales and business development activities fuelled us closer to our desired objective of reaching a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal." "We believe the momentum of our sales trajectory will continue on the back of upcoming launches and focus on the untapped micro-markets that are driving us closer to realising our ambitious 5x growth strategy," he added.

The balanced mix of redevelopment, joint ventures, and strategic acquisitions, along with unlocking the value of land banks will continue to drive growth for the company, Ajmera said. PTI MJH DR HVA