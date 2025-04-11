Ajmera Realty Q4 sale bookings down 13% to Rs 250 cr, FY25 sales at Rs 1,080 cr

New Delhi: Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Friday reported a 13 per cent decline in sale bookings to Rs 250 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its sale bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 287 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's sale bookings grew 6 per cent to Rs 1,080 crore from Rs 1,017 crore in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said it has been a consistent year for the company.

"We have achieved our pre-sales figures totaling Rs 1,080 crore with further efficiency in sales collection at Rs 646 crore. Despite market fluctuations, our strategic project launches, and customer-centric approach have resulted in sales momentum across our portfolio," he said.

Ajmera expected resolution of regulatory environment giving the critical approvals for the project launches and thereby fast-tracking the launches of expanded project portfolio.