AJNIFM launches 4 new digital learning courses to strengthen capacity-building efforts

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), an institution under the Department of Expenditure, has launched four new digital learning courses to strengthen capacity-building in public finance and governance.

The initiative was officially inaugurated by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, who highlighted the government's commitment to innovation in training and continuous professional development for civil servants.

These new courses leverage the iGOT Karmayogi platform – the Government of India's flagship digital learning portal for civil service capacity building – to make training more accessible and practical, according to an official statement.

In his inaugural address, Vualnam underscored the importance of continuous professional development and the role of digital learning in strengthening fiscal governance. PTI DP DRR