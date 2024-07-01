Ajooni Biotech bags Rs 4.95 cr order from top Indian dairy supplier

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Pure vegetarian animal healthcare solutions provider Ajooni Biotech on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 4.95 crore from a top Indian dairy supplier.

"We are thrilled to secure this order from such a prestigious dairy supplier. We are committed to fulfilling the order within 3 months," Jasjot Singh, Managing Director of Ajooni Biotech, said in a statement.

Ajooni Biotech announced a significant order win from one of Asia's largest and India's top 10 dairy suppliers, the statement said.

The company has already established a successful export presence in three countries – Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – and is actively seeking opportunities in other developed markets to expand its reach further, it added.

The company offers a wide range of high-quality cattle feed products formulated to promote animal health and productivity, including quality cattle feed, cattle feed chips, camel feed, cotton oil cake, mustard oil cake and a wide range of feed supplements. PTI KKS SHW