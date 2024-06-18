Ajooni Biotech ties up with Avalon Bioenergy for sustainable moringa processing

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Ajooni Biotech on Tuesday said that it has collaborated with Avalon Bioenergy, an Indian subsidiary of the US-based Avalon Energy Group, for sustainable processing of moringa in the country.

This collaboration will see the setting up of processing plants, including crushing and drying mills, for processing moringa seeds and leaves, Ajooni Biotech said in a statement.

As per the partnership agreement, Avalon will focus on extracting oil for further processing and marketing, while Ajooni will utilize the remaining oil cake to create animal feed products for further processing and distribution within India as well as for exports.

"Avalon and Ajooni are interested in working together as a strategic partner for agri-processing component of the moringa project by setting up processing plants/ crushing and drying mills to process moringa seeds and leaves for producing oil for further processing and marketing by Avalon, and producing oil cake for animal feed for Ajooni to further process and market to its customers in India or export abroad." Ajooni said this in an exchange filing.

Avalon Bioenergy Private Limited, a subsidiary of United States- based Avalon Energy Group LLC, is an Indian clean energy biorefineries development company established to design, build, and operate multiple manufacturing plants Pan-India to produce biodiesel, glycerin, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), oleo chemicals and other products.

Avalon has also signed a long-term purchase and sales contract with Novvi LLC, a ole chemical company owned by Chevron USA Inc.

Avalon is leasing/acquiring arable land for cultivation of moringa oleifera and other oil seeds crops throughout India. It is also engaging and entering into contract farming agreements with large and small cooperatives to grow moringa oleifera and other oil seed crops.

Additionally, Ajooni has expressed interest in collaborating with Avalon on similar projects in the United States, Africa, Latin America, and other regions globally.

This partnership between Avalon and Ajooni signifies a commitment to sustainable and integrated processing of moringa, creating valuable products for domestic and international markets while promoting moringa cultivation in India.

Recently, Ajooni has announced the acquisition of 5,55,000 square yards (49,95,000 square feet) of land near Harij village in Patan district of Gujarat for moringa cultivation.

Earlier, Ajooni has leased a 64,000 square yards of land in Derabassi of Punjab for cultivating a moringa nursery and plantation.

The company is eying additional Rs 200 crore annual revenue from the commercial production of moringa by the financial year 2025-26. PTI KKS SGC HVA