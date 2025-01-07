Akasa Air appoints marketing veteran Belson Coutinho as Chief Operating Officer

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Monday announced the appointment of its co-founder and marketing veteran Belson Coutinho as the company's Chief Operating Officer from January.

In his new role, Belson will be responsible for in-flight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, IOCC (integrated operations command centre), among others, while also spearheading Akasa Air Learning Academy, the airline said in a statement.

Prior to taking up the current assignment, Coutinho was holding the position of Akasa Air's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer (CMO and CXO).

Previously, he has served as Chief Marketing Officer at VFS Global and also in various marketing roles at the now-defunct Jet Airways for over 26 years.

His appointment comes at a time when Akasa Air is under regulatory lens for certain alleged safety norm violations and lapses.

Late last month, aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered suspension of its two senior executives -- director of operations and director of training -- for six month for alleged lapses in pilot training.

On Monday, the DGCA relieved one of its pilots from training over landing lapses.

Besides serving multiple show-cause notices to the airline in the last few months for various alleged lapses and violations, the DGCA October last year imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Akasa Air for failing to provide timely compensation to some passengers who were denied boarding at Bangalore Airport in September.

With over two decades of experience in the aviation industry, Belson has delivered multiple industry-first initiatives in Indian aviation, underpinned by his strong operational, strategic and leadership skills, Akasa said.

"Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments. His passion for brand building, service excellence, training, technology, processes, employee centricity and sharp focus on cost leadership equips him to bring tremendous value to his new role as our COO," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

Belson has been a part of Akasa Air's executive committee since the airline's inception in 2022, Akasa Air said. PTI IAS HVA