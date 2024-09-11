Akasa Air appoints Sejal Haribhakti Mody as CHRO

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Akasa Air has appointed Sejal Haribhakti Mody as its Chief Human Resources Officer.

Prior to joining the airline, Sejal served as the HR Head for Supply Chain, Legal, and ESG/Sustainability for South Asia at Hindustan Unilever, according to a release on Wednesday.

She has also worked at Disney Star, McKinsey & Co and Accenture.

The airline said Sejal will lead the human resources strategy as it aims to become one of the top 30 airlines in the world by the turn of this decade.

Akasa Air started operations in August 2022. PTI RAM SHW