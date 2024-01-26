Akasa Air, CFM International sign pact to purchase over 300 CFM LEAP-1B engines

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Domestic carrier Akasa Air and engine maker CFM International on Friday announced an agreement, under which Akasa Air will purchase over 300 CFM LEAP-1B engines for its 150 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

The agreement also includes spare engines and a services contract, Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not disclose the deal size.

On January 18, Akasa Air had announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes.

The Mumbai-based air operator launched its operations in August 2022 and had previously ordered a total of 76 LEAP-1B-powered 737-8 aircraft.

Currently, 22 of these planes are in service.

This new order grows CFM's footprint in India, with more than 400 CFM-powered aircraft in service and 2,500 LEAP engines in the backlog, according to the statement. PTI IAS DRR