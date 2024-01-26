Advertisment
#Business

Akasa Air, CFM International sign pact to purchase over 300 CFM LEAP-1B engines

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Domestic carrier Akasa Air and engine maker CFM International on Friday announced an agreement, under which Akasa Air will purchase over 300 CFM LEAP-1B engines for its 150 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

Advertisment

The agreement also includes spare engines and a services contract, Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not disclose the deal size.

On January 18, Akasa Air had announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes.

Advertisment

The Mumbai-based air operator launched its operations in August 2022 and had previously ordered a total of 76 LEAP-1B-powered 737-8 aircraft.

Currently, 22 of these planes are in service.

This new order grows CFM's footprint in India, with more than 400 CFM-powered aircraft in service and 2,500 LEAP engines in the backlog, according to the statement. PTI IAS DRR

Advertisment
Subscribe