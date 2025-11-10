Akasa Air expects faster Boeing aircraft deliveries; to soon start international flights from Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Akasa Air will soon start overseas flights from the national capital and also expects faster aircraft deliveries from Boeing, a senior airline official said on Monday.

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations.

"We will soon have international departures from Delhi," Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said.

Currently, the airline has 24 daily departures from Delhi.

At a briefing in the national capital, he also said the airline will look at operating flights to various overseas destinations, including Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Tashkent.

Akasa Air, currently, flies to six international cities -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand).

The airline has a firm order for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes and has been facing aircraft delivery delays.

With Boeing increasing production, Iyer said Akasa Air expects aircraft to come faster.

"We are very happy with ancillary revenue growth trajectory," Iyer said and emphasised that at present, there is an equilibrium in terms of load factors and airfares. PTI RAM DRR