Akasa Air gets IATA's operational safety audit registration

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Akasa Air on Monday said it has received IATA's Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration.

Established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), IOSA is designed to assess an airline's operational management and control processes.

The comprehensive audit covers key operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground operations, cargo, security, and organisational management systems.

IATA is a global airlines' grouping.

In a release on Monday, Akasa Air, which commenced flying in August 2022, said it undertook IOSA audit voluntarily.

The airline currently has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.