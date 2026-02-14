Akasa Air is not 'opportunistic', says CEO Vinay Dube

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Akasa Air is focused on building redundancies and fiscal discipline, and is not "opportunistic", the airline's CEO Vinay Dube said on Saturday.

Dube said one of the elements that drives Akasa Air is the ability to manage its aircraft fleet with discipline.

"We're not opportunistic by saying, let us pad the high months (of traffic demand) with a dry lease or a wet lease aircraft. We are not opportunistic in saying, let's send off or park these aircraft during downtimes.

"So, I think, planning and fiscal discipline are key ways," he said.

Akasa Air 33 planes and another aircraft will soon be joining its fleet. The airline started operations in August 2022.

Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, Dube emphasised that building redundancies is core to the airline, whether it is redundancy of capital or redundancy of people.

"As an example, our ability to respond to new pilot FTDL rules allowed us to create and deliver a network free of cancellations this winter," he said.

The revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms came into force in November last year.

IndiGo had faced issues in the implementation of the new rules, which also resulted in flight disruptions in early December 2025.