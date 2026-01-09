Akasa Air joins international airlines' association IATA

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Akasa Air has joined global airlines' grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member.

IATA represents over 360 airlines, including Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet.

In a release on Friday, Akasa Air said it became an IATA member after completing IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) which is mandatory for the membership.

"We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India's aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion in economic contribution," Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific for IATA Sheldon Hee said.

With a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX planes. Akasa Air connects 26 domestic and 6 international cities.

About the IATA membership, Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dubey said the association will strengthen the airline's global credibility and position it as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage. PTI RAM IAS DR DR