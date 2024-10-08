Akasa Air says no impact on operations due to Boeing 737 plane advisories

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Akasa Air on Tuesday said there will be no disruptions to its flight operations due to the latest advisories regarding potential risk of a jammed rudder control system in Boeing 737 planes.

The airline operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the identified issue does not impact its operations.

"Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA / Boeing advisories," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline did not mention whether its planes are impacted.

A recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

Against this backdrop, DGCA came out with the advisory.

In August, Boeing informed affected operators of 737 planes about the potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator.

The rudder rollout guidance actuator helps align an airplane's rudder with its nose wheel during takeoff and landing. It ensures proper alignment and control during critical phases of flight.

Apart from Akasa Air, Air India Express and SpiceJet also operate Boeing 737 planes. Together, they have nearly 100 such aircraft.

Among other steps, DGCA advisory said that all Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations, including practice or actual autoland, must be discontinued for these planes until further notice.

Category III B pertains to operations in low visibility conditions. PTI RAM MR