Akasa Air shifts operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi airport

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday said it has shifted its entire operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from April 15.

All its flights, the airline said, to and from Delhi are operating from Terminal 1 (1D) until further notice.

Akasa, along with IndiGo, earlier operated all their domestic operations from Terminal 2 (T2).

The move is in line with a planned maintenance activity at the airport, it said.

The expansion and modernization of T1 were completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project of the airport. While T1 was handling flights earlier also, the expanded T1 became fully operational on Tuesday.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers, DIAL said last month.

Akasa Air also said it is working closely with airport authorities to ensure that passengers continue to enjoy the seamless boarding experience, adding it is also actively communicating with customers regarding this change to keep them informed. PTI IAS MR