Akasa Air to commence flight operations from Navi Mumbai airport on Dec 25

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Akasa Air on Saturday said it is will commence operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), in a staggered manner, starting December 25.

Connecting directly with four Indian cities, Akasa Air will operate its maiden flight between Delhi and NMIA on December 25 which will be followed by services to Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad in subsequent days.

The airline said it will progressively ramp up operations from the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, scaling up to 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures over a period of time.

As part of its broader network strategy, Akasa said it is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

"For Akasa Air, NMIA strengthens our strategic presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India, allowing us to optimise capacity deployment and capture new demand pools across," said Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air.

On October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airport is built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.