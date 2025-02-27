Akasa Air to start flights to Darbhanga from Apr 4

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Akasa Air will start flights connecting Hyderabad and Delhi with Darbhanga in Bihar from April 4, making it the 28th destination for the airline.

"The airline will operate daily through flights between Hyderabad and Darbhanga via Delhi (with no change of aircraft required at Delhi) enhancing connectivity between the tourist hub and two major metros," it said in a release on Thursday.

The carrier has flights to 23 domestic and 5 international destinations. It has a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. PTI RAM MR