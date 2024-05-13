Akasa Air to start flights to Jeddah from Jul 15

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Akasa Air will start flights to Jeddah from July 15, making the Saudi Arabian city the airline's second international destination.

The less-than-two-year-old airline commenced flights to Qatar's capital Doha on March 28.

"Starting July 15, 2024, Akasa Air will operate daily direct flights connecting Jeddah with Mumbai and will further enhance this connectivity to operate 12 direct flights a week effective July 21, 2024. The launch of operations from Mumbai will be followed by the commencement of 2 weekly direct flights connecting Jeddah with Ahmedabad effective July 20, 2024," the airlne said in a release on Monday.

The airline also has traffic rights for Kuwait, and Riyadh, and will be rapidly expanding its global presence in the coming months, the release said. PTI RAM MR