Akasa Air to start flying to Abu Dhabi from Jul 11

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Akasa Air will start direct flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi from July 11 as the airline continues to expand its international operations.

Abu Dhabi will be the fourth international destination for the airline, which commenced operations in August 2022.

"Starting 11th July 2024, Akasa Air will operate daily direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Mumbai, catering to the growing travel demand between India and the UAE, and further strengthening the air travel link between India and the Middle East," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

Akasa Air started international services with flights to Doha in March. It has also announced flights to Jeddah and Riyadh.

It also has traffic rights for Kuwait, and Medina.

"Our strategically designed network connecting Abu Dhabi with Mumbai with daily direct flights will cater to a wide range of Indian travellers, and enhanced connectivity between India and Abu Dhabi will also drive inbound leisure and business travel to the country," Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said. PTI RAM HVA