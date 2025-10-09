Akasa Air's Co-Founder Neelu Khatri resigns

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Akasa Air's Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for international operations Neelu Khatri has put in her papers, marking a high level exit at the three-year-old airline, according to sources.

Reasons for the resignation could not be immediately ascertained.

Khatri is among the founding team of Akasa Air, which started flying on August 7, 2022. She is also one of the executive committee members of the airline.

The sources said Khatri has resigned from the airline.

A statement from the airline is awaited.

In recent times, there have been some executive-level exits at the carrier. In August, the airline announced completion of fund raising from investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital.

Currently, Akasa Air has a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. PTI RAM IAS HVA