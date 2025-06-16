Akhilesh Kumar Dixit assumes charge as EESL CEO

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Monday said Akhilesh Kumar Dixit has assumed charge as its CEO with immediate effect.

Dixit joins EESL from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid), where he served as chief general manager, the company said in a statement.

He has assumed the charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from Monday.

In his new role, Dixit will be responsible for transforming EESL into a next-generation energy solutions provider, accelerating adoption of sustainable technologies, and strengthening India's energy efficiency mission.

A graduate in electrical engineering, Dixit comes with over 32 years of experience across domains such as substation and transmission line operations, business development, corporate social responsibility (CSR), human resources, and procurement.

On appointment, Dixit said: "I look forward to building on EESL's strong legacy while charting a bold path forward, one that integrates smart technologies, fosters inclusive growth, and delivers measurable impact for our nation." A joint venture of Power PSUs NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Powergrid, EESL was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects. PTI ABI ABI SHW