Akme Fintrade Q2 profit up 23 pc at Rs 10 cr

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Akme Fintrade (India), a non-banking finance company, has reported 23.3 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 10 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

It had logged a profit of Rs 8.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 34.88 crore in the September quarter, up 45.2 per cent from Rs 24 crore in the year-ago period.

Akme Fintrade (India) offers vehicle and business loans in rural and semi-urban geographies.

For the first half of the fiscal, it reported 17.32 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 19.65 crore as against Rs 16.75 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher disbursals and growth in net interest income.

Its gross interest income increased by 54.15 per cent at Rs 63.57 crore in the April-September period, as against Rs 41.24 crore in the same period last year.

The company said its advances increased by 10.98 per cent to Rs 677.76 crore backed by a steady demand for vehicle loans.

Its total AUM stands at Rs 767.46 crore, a growth of 54.80 per cent over Rs 495.79 crore in the same period last year.

"We have been witnessing a good growth in demand for loans specially in vehicle segment in the semi-urban and rural markets of the country. We are also excited to announce about entering into gold loan business for which we have received the board approval," said Akash Jain, CEO, Akme Fintrade.

The company's portfolio comprises vehicle finance and business finance products for small business owners.