Akme Fintrade Q3 PAT rises 16 pc to Rs 10.39 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) NBFC Akme Fintrade (India) on Friday reported a 16.35 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 10.39 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, supported by higher loan disbursements and continued demand across its vehicle finance portfolio.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 8.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross interest income during the quarter rose 38.26 per cent to Rs 37.26 crore from Rs 26.95 crore a year earlier, while net interest income stood at Rs 21.36 crore, the company said.

Asset quality remained largely stable with gross non-performing assets at 2.94 per cent and net non-performing assets at 1.43 per cent.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Akme Fintrade reported an 18.33 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 30.40 crore against Rs 25.69 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have seen consistent growth in our AUM, driven by strong demand for loans across the vehicle and SME/LAP segments, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets," said Akash Jain, CEO, Akme Fintrade.

During the quarter, the company entered into a corporate agency agreement with Axis Max Life Insurance to offer life insurance products to its customer base, aimed at expanding fee income streams and strengthening revenue diversification.

The company also expanded its product offerings with the entry into the gold loan segment.

Akme Fintrade, a non-banking financial company, is engaged in vehicle and business lending in rural and semi-urban markets.