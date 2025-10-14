AkosMD to unveil data platform to help companies predict workforce health risks

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Healthtech startup AkosMD on Tuesday said it is set to unveil its data platform, 'Akos360', designed to help companies predict and manage workforce health risks before illness strikes.

The platform provides health plans, reminders for regular checks, and links to existing healthcare services.

In India, most corporate health programmes remain reactive, addressing sickness after it occurs through insurance and treatment benefits. Rising cases of stress, diabetes, and heart conditions have affected productivity across sectors, the employee well-being-focused startup said.

Citing experts, the platform said there is a growing need for tools that help companies shift from treating illness to maintaining ongoing health.

"The real cost for any organisation is not treatment, it is the hidden loss caused by poor health and absence. With Akos360, we offer business leaders a single measure of workforce well-being and future risk, helping them plan better and promote consistent care," said Amit Kumar, Group CEO, AkosMD India.

Akos360 analyses employee health records, claims, and related data to identify risk patterns and predict potential health issues. The platform generates individual health risk scores and early warnings for conditions such as heart disease and fatigue, enabling firms to act before problems escalate.

AkosMD said the system enables firms to direct timely support, improving attendance and reducing long-term costs.

With this launch, AkosMD is moving towards a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, combining data analysis and predictive tools for corporate use. The company said this approach aligns with a broader industry trend of using technology to support preventive healthcare and workforce performance. PTI IAS MR