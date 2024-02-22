Akshayakalpa Organic inks MoU with BII, Samunnati to support dairy farmers in 3 states

New Delhi: Organic dairy firm Akshayakalpa Organic on Thursday said it has tied up with UK-based British International Investment plc (BII) and agri-firm Samunnati to provide financing to up to 1,500 smallholder dairy farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), BII will extend guarantees for new and existing Akshayakalpa Organic smallholder farmers, who are typically outside of the formal lending ecosystem, the company said.

This commitment is made through BII's 200 million pound Climate Innovation Facility, announced by the UK government at COP26 to provide finance for the most pioneering climate solutions in developing countries, it said in a statement.

"This will help us accelerate our plans of providing consumers with the finest organic dairy products while promoting ethical and sustainable farming practices across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," Shashi Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Akshayakalpa Organic, said.