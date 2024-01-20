Akshayakalpa Organic's factory in TN goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Organic dairy startup Akshayakalpa Organic has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art factory near the city aimed at enriching the farming community.

Akshayakalpa Organic offers dairy and dairy-related products in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The factory in Pooriyampakkam village in the neighbouring Kancheepuram district uses advanced technology to produce 40,000 litres of high-quality organic dairy products every day, which includes 34,000 litres of milk and 6,000 litres of curd.

"At Akshayakalpa, we are dedicated to providing our consumers the finest organic dairy products while promoting ethical and sustainable farming practices. We believe that the heart of our success lies in the well-being of the farmers who work tirelessly to bring high-quality organic products to our table," company CEO and Co-founder Shashi Kumar said.

A highlight of the facility is that it offers seamless integration with the farming community that works with Akshayakalpa in Pooriyampakkam. The unprocessed milk used in the production process is sourced directly from local farmers who collaborate with Akshayakalpa.

"Our newest factory in Pooriyampakkam not only signifies a leap forward in technological excellence but also represents a deeper connection with the local farming community," Kumar said.

Akshayakalpa Organic, with this factory, continues to keep up with its efforts to innovate and raise the bar in the organic dairy industry by providing antibiotic-free, pure milk. By expanding the production, the company aims to meet the growing demand for organic dairy products in the region and beyond. PTI VIJ ROH