Akums acquires new formulation facility in Baddi, Himachal

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has acquired a new formulation facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The plant, which is spread across six acres, is currently undergoing upgrades and is slated to become operational next year.

Once operational, the plant would cater to the oral solid dosage (OSD) segment, significantly enhancing the company's tablet manufacturing capacity.

"The acquisition of the Baddi facility serves as a clear indicator of our company's planned foresight and proactive approach in contributing to market dynamics," Akums Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Jain said in a statement.

As the industry undergoes substantial growth, the company's objective is to contribute not only to the Indian market but also attempt to leave a lasting imprint on the international stage, he added.

"Once operational, the Baddi facility will play a significant role in augmenting our manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to efficiently address the various needs of our clients," Jain noted.

Akums caters to clients across pharma, nutraceutical and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. PTI MSS DRR